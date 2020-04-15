England all-rounder Sam Curran is raring to go for the upcoming IPL season, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He hailed the Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni for his ability to stay calm under pressure. The 21-year-old stated that he is looking forward to learn from seniors in the CSK camp. CSK bought Curran for Rs. 5.5 crore in the auction. Here is more.

IPL career Curran was released by KXIP after previous season

Sam Curran took a hat-trick for Kings XI Punjab last season, but was released later due to his inconsistency. He was picked up by the Dhoni-led franchise for Rs 5.5 crore in the auction. Curran has so far scored 95 runs in nine IPL games at 23.75 and snapped up 10 wickets. He would be looking to stage a turnaround in next season.

Quote Curran is eager to learn from CSK seniors

"Dhoni exudes calm. Chennai is quite an older squad so there are quite a few legends who have made it in the game. Hopefully they will be looking to give tips to the younger players, so that's something I'm really looking forward to," Sam said.

Tom Curran Rajasthan Royals picked up Tom Curran for Rs. 1 crore

Sam reiterated that he is excited to play against his brother Tom Curran, who was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs. 1 crore. He also opened up on playing in the longest format with the latter. "Any game you play for England is obviously a great privilege, but I think playing with your brother gives it that extra special feeling," he said.

Dhoni Dhoni is a legend of the game: Sam Curran