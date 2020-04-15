The Premier League saw another fascinating record-breaking season in 2004-05. After Arsenal went unbeaten in 2003-04, fellow London side Chelsea pocketed their first EPL trophy. Notably, they sealed the title with a then record 95 points. The Blues scripted several other records and finished above Arsenal and Manchester United. We take you back memory lane and present the statistical analysis of the 2004-05 season.

Chelsea

Chelsea won the trophy after collecting 95 points from 38 matches. They went on to concede the lowest goals that season (15). The club also accounted for the best goal difference (+57). They also scored the second-highest goals that season (72). Chelsea registered 29 wins, 8 draws and one loss. Chelsea became the first side to register 29 victories in a single EPL campaign.

Individual stats

Arsenal's Thierry Henry scored the most goals in the 2004-05 season (25). The previous season saw him amassing 30 goals. Crystal Palace's Andy Johnson amassed the second-most goals (21). For Chelsea, mid-fielder Frank Lampard accounted for 13 goals. Lampard also dominated the show in terms of assists (18). Chelsea goal-keeper Petr Cech amounted for the most clean sheets (24).

EPL 2004-05

Chelsea and Arsenal qualified for the Champions League group stage. Manchester United and Everton qualified for the Champions League third qualifying round. Liverpool qualified for UCL first qualifying round. Bolton and Middlesbrough qualified for the UEFA Cup first round. The likes of Palace, Norwich City and Southampton were relegated to the Football League Championship.

Season awards