Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma has gone on to establish himself as a leading batsman in the game. The senior cricketer is a delight in limited-overs and has also stepped up in Tests after being promoted as an opener. England star Jos Buttler has gone on to praise the Indian batsman. Here's what Buttler feels about Rohit.

ODIs Rohit Sharma has bossed ODI cricket of late

Rohit has been a champion performer in ODI cricket. He is the only batsman to have scored three double hundreds in the format. Rohit has amassed 9,115 runs in 224 ODIs at 49.27. He has 29 hundreds and 43 fifties under his belt. Last year, he scored the most runs in ODIs (1,490). He also amassed the most runs in ICC World Cup 2019.

T20 Rohit has also mastered the art in T20 cricket

Rohit has notched the second-highest runs in T20Is (2,773). He is only behind Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli (2,794). Rohit has the highest number of centuries in T20Is (4). Notably, the four-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winner has also done well in the cash-rich tournament. He is the third-highest run-scorer in IPL (4,898). Rohit has one ton and 36 fifties.

Praise I just like the way he bats: Buttler on Rohit

"Rohit Sharma I think is an awesome player," Buttler said during an Instagram live session on Rajasthan Royals page. "Effortless. Quite a lot of Indian players have that awesome style. He has been fantastic for a long time and I just like the way he bats and the effortless nature in which he takes people down," the Englishman said.

