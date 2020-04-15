Former Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar showed what he could have achieved in T20 cricket had the format come into prominence much earlier. After winning the 2011 World Cup, Tendulkar scored his first and only century on this day in the third edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Mumbai Indians. Here's more on Tendulkar's ton against Kochi Tuskers.

Century Tendulkar smashed a 66-ball 100 for MI

On April 15 in the 2011 edition of the IPL, Tendulkar amassed a 66-ball 100 for Mumbai Indians against Kochi Tuskers Kerala at the Wankhede Stadium. The venue was hosting its first match since the ICC World Cup 2011 final between India and Sri Lanka. It was a delightful innings with the maestro playing a range of his trademark shots at his hometown.

MI Tendulkar's heroics see MI post a challenging 182/2

The 13th match of the IPL 2011 season saw MI amassing a challenging 182/2 in 20 overs. MI got off to a solid start (61) with Tendulkar taking charge and unleashing his carnage. Opener Davy Jacobs (12) struggled on the other end. Tendulkar then added a 116-run stand alongside Ambati Rayudu (53). Tendulkar smashed 12 fours and three sixes at a rate of 151.51.

Tuskers McCullum, Jayawardene help Tuskers chase down the target

In reply, Kochi mastered a brilliant chase. Brendon McCullum led the show with a sparkling 60-ball 81. He smashed 10 fours and two sixes. He was joined by Jayawardene, who struck a classy 36-ball 56. The two added 128 runs for the first wicket. Ravindra Jadeja (25*) and Brad Hodge (11*) provided the finishing touches. For MI, Lasith Malinga claimed two scalps.

Tendulkar IPL How did Tendulkar perform in the IPL?