Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) haven't quite managed to get the consistency going in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL). Over the 12 seasons up till 2019, RCB have reached the playoffs twice, besides being the runners-up on three occasions in 2009, 2011 and 2016. RCB have had some memorable moments in the IPL. Here is the complete statistical analysis of RCB.

Batting records Kohli tops the batting chart, Gayle has the highest score

RCB captain Virat Kohli has scored the most runs for the side in IPL (5,412). Notably, he is also the highest run-scorer in the tournament. Kohli has registered the joint-most tons by a RCB player (5) alongside Chris Gayle. He has also scored the most fifties (36). Chris Gayle has recorded the highest individual score by a RCB batsman (175*).

Bowling records Chahal leads the show with the ball

Yuzvendra Chahal holds the record for most wickets by a RCB bowler (100). Vinay Kumar (72) is the only other bowler to have taken 50-plus IPL scalps for RCB. Anil Kumble's 5/5 is the best bowling figures for RCB. Chahal holds the record for the most wickets taken in a single IPL edition for RCB (23). He scripted this feat in IPL 2015.

Fantastic Kohli Kohli holds these records for RCB

Kohli holds the record for most runs by a RCB batsman in a single edition (973). He achieved the same in IPL 2016. Notably, this is the highest tally by any batsman in one edition. Kohli and AB de Villiers hold the record for the highest partnership (229 vs Gujarat Lions). Kohli is the only player to have been part of three 200-plus stands.

RCB stats Notable stats of RCB in the IPL

RCB's highest score in the IPL is 263/5 against Pune Warriors in the 2013 edition. Their lowest score in the tournament came against KKR in 2018 (49). RCB's largest victory have come against Gujarat Lions in IPL 2016 (144 runs). The side has breached the 200-run mark on 18 occasions. They have scored below 100 on six occasions.

Records Other crucial records of RCB in IPL