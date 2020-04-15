The 13th edition of Indian Premier League has been postponed indefinitely in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. According to a BCCI functionary, all the franchises were informed about development. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, announced an extension of the incumbent nationwide lockdown till May 3. The official revealed current circumstances call for the IPL to be deferred. Here is more.

Franchises Franchise owners vouch for postponement

A couple of franchise officials believe there is no other way to deal with the plight. "Yes, the BCCI has informed us and we also believe that there is no two ways about this that at present we cannot have an IPL," an official said. He added, "Let us hope for the best. We can have one later when things return to normalcy."

Quote There is no choice other than postponing IPL

"We have to fight the pandemic and there is no choice for now. These are extraordinary times. We can't talk about cricket and IPL at the moment so it has been indefinitely postponed and franchises have been informed about it," the functionary said.

IPL 2020 The tournament was scheduled to begin on March 29

The impending IPL season was initially deferred from March 29 to April 15, after the government imposed stern travel restrictions. The advent of lockdown further made the possibilities bleak. There were a number of speculations that India's cash-rich league could be played behind closed doors. Moreover, the BCCI was also planning to stage the tournament in October-November window.

Impact The pandemic has adversely affected sports community