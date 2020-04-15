The transfer speculations continue to govern football despite its suspension in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Spanish champions Barcelona are hoping to tempt Premier League outfit Chelsea by offering them Philippe Coutinho. However, Barca want Chelsea mid-fielder N'Golo Kante in exchange. With the COVID-19 pandemic hitting clubs financially, swap deals could be the way forward. Here's more.

What was stated earlier regarding Chelsea and Coutinho?

Earlier, according to Spanish outlet Sport, Chelsea opened talks with Coutinho, who is currently at Bayern on loan. Coutinho is believed to be available for £80m and the Blues want him in order to bolster their squad. With Neymar and Lautaro Martinez being top targets for Barca, the sale of Coutinho was believed to open up funds. Chelsea lead the race for Coutinho.

And now, a swap deal is likely to take place

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, there could be a huge swap deal on the horizon. Barca mid-fielders Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal are expected to leave the club and there is a need for reinforcements. Kante is said to be the perfect target for Barca, who want to solve a crisis in an aging mid-field. Kante could offer a lot at Barca.

Key information about Coutinho

Former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho moved to Barcelona in January 2018 for a whopping a £142m deal. However, he lasted another season to have made 76 appearances in total, besides scoring 21 goals. Coutinho was signed by Bayern Munich in a loan deal last summer. However, the Brazilian wants a return to the Premier League and Chelsea could be an ideal destination.

Chelsea could aid themselves by getting Coutinho