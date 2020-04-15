England fast bowler Stuart Broad named South Africa's Dale Steyn the best bowler of his generation. In a podcast with Sky Sports, Broad reiterated that Steyn's agility always made him standout among the other seamers in the world. The 36-year-old is the highest wicket-taker for the Proteas in Test cricket. Michael Holding and Shaun Pollock also praised the South African speedster during the podcast.

Dale Steyn is deemed as one of the most fearsome bowlers in modern day cricket. He dented the plight of every opposition with his searing deliveries during his prime. His phenomenal display led South Africa to their maiden Test victory on the Australian soil in 2008. Steyn was the leading wicket-taker with 18 wickets across three Tests at 26.16.

"The bowler of my generation is Steyn, definitely. I really enjoy watching him play: the action, the pace, the way he can balance it, the skill. If you wanted to be a bowler, you would want that kind of skill," Broad said.

Steyn is one of the four bowlers to have entered the 400-wicket club without before playing 100 Tests. In 93 Tests, he has snapped up 439 wickets at 22.95. The tally includes best match figures of 11/60. Moreover, he owns 196 scalps in 125 ODIs at 25.95. Steyn averages a monumental 18.35 in T20Is, having scalped 64 wickets in 47 matches.

