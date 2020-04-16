Grand Theft Auto 5 or GTA V is one of the most popular open world games with an interesting choice-driven storyline. While we all love buying fancy properties, vehicles, and high-end weapons in-game, the cash is scarce and the new games do not have cheat codes for quick money. We bring you five tricks to make money in GTA 5's story mode.

Mugging The small time smart mugger

One of the easiest ways to make money is to rob people on the street. While most people will yield some cash, if players are smart, they can target cash-rich citizens. Keep an eye out for people going to the ATMs. Once they withdraw money, walk up to them and rob them. Doing this, repeatedly, will get you a lot of dough.

Robbery Rob them, rule them, it is your city

Another really easy way to make quick money is to rob stores. Point the gun and the shop-owner usually opens up the cash register. Take the cash, walk out, come back in and repeat this process. However, doing this, repeatedly, increases the wanted level and store owners may retaliate. Players can also rob armored cars for cash. These cars show up on the map.

Armored car The glitch for an endless cash loop

There is a glitch in robbing armored cars that players can exploit. If Michael robs it without shooting and evades the police quickly, players might get unlimited cash. They have to take the armored car into the garage and save the game. Leaving the car inside the garage, players have to blast the doors and loot it. When they return, the cash is replenished.

Stocks The wizardry of the stock market

One more way to make money in GTA V is choosing a rising stock and investing. Players need to shut off the auto-save before that. Then, they have to go to the safe-house and rest before checking their portfolio. If the profit increases, players can sell the stocks to become richer. If there is a loss, simply load the previous save and start again.

Investment Assassins have an inside track in the stock market

Some of the largest payouts can be obtained from completing assassination missions that are given by Lester. However, if players want to make a little extra money (because it never hurts!) on the side, they can invest smartly during the assassination missions. For example, if players invest in Gold Coast stocks before playing the construction assassination mission, they will get almost double the returns.

Do you know? Spoiler alert: Don't be a good guy in GTA