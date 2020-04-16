-
Former Sporting attacking mid-fielder Bruno Fernandes arrived at Manchester United during the January transfer window and made an instant impact.
The creative player has made his presence felt and could prove to be a crucial signing in time to to come.
Fernandes highlighted that he came to United to win titles.
Here's what the Portuguese international claimed.
Impact
Bruno Fernandes has what it takes to make United better
Fernandes, who won the Premier League Player of the Month for February, came for a staggering £47m, however, the add-ons could increase the cost to £67.7m.
The attacking mid-fielder impressed straightaway with his skill, tenacity and leadership.
The Portuguese scored thrice in nine games.
He is intelligent and visionary. His brilliance helped United do well ahead of the coronavirus pandemic which suspended all sport.
Hunger
I'm hungry to win everything, says Fernandes
In a Q&A with supporters on United's official website, Fernandes claimed that he is hungry to win everything.
"I want to win everything. I'm hungry to win everything. I came to Manchester to win, to win titles, league, Champions League, everything. We know the potential Manchester have, because we are a young team, young players. We've got a lot of quality," he said.
Views
It doesn't matter if we're young: Fernandes
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is building a young squad filled with promise and potential.
"It doesn't matter if we're young and the others have more experience than us, because we have also experienced players who can help the youngest," an adamant Fernandes claimed.
"Manchester is a big club and normally they buy someone because you are a big club and everyone wants to come here."
Arrivals
Whoever comes needs to come to win, says Fernandes
United have been linked with moves for Jadon Sancho and Harry Kane, besides Leipzing defender Dayot Upamecano.
Fernandes feels new signings should be focused on winning.
"We already have a big team, but whoever comes needs to come to win. Just to focus to win, I want people hungry for titles and everything. I feel this now in the group, everyone wants to win."
Quote
Rashford had shared his opinion on Fernandes
-
Earlier, Marcus Rashford praised Fernandes and is keen to play alongside him. "He's a player that's creative, very forward thinking. Always wants to play forward and create opportunities," Rashford told Bleacher Report in an Instagram Live Q&A. "Hopefully we can make some good times together."