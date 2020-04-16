Star Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has claimed that he played the ICC World Cup 2015 with a fractured knee. The right-arm fast bowler revealed his struggles to walk after the completion of India's matches. Team India was ousted in the semi-finals of the World Cup. Shami stood out for the side with 17 scalps in the tourney. Here's what he said.

Despite the pain, Shami showed his fighting spirit and a gritty character to stand out for India. He claimed 17 scalps and was one short of fellow Indian pacer Umesh Yadav (18). Shami averaged 17.29 with a best of 4/35. The 2015 World Cup was held in Australia and New Zealand. Mitchell Starc and Trent Boult finished with the highest wickets (22 each).

Shami recalled how he couldn't walk after the matches during the 2015 World Cup. "I had a knee injury during the 2015 World Cup. I couldn't walk after the matches I played throughout the tournament with the injury. I played the 2015 World Cup because of the confidence Nitin Patel (team physio) had in me," Shami told Irfan Pathan during an Instagram live chat.

Shami added that his knee broke in the first match itself. "The knee broke in the first match itself. My thighs and knees were the same size, the doctors used to take out fluid from them everyday. I used to take three painkillers." He added that skipper MS Dhoni and the team management showed immense support and helped him play through the pain.

"Before the semi-final match against Australia, I told the team that I cannot take any more pain. Mahi bhai and the management showed faith in me and they really kept confidence in my abilities," he said. Shami also highlighted how Dhoni asked him to manage during that game, besides telling him not to give away more than 60 runs.

