The Premier League saw another fascinating season in 2005-06.
Chelsea, who pocketed their first EPL trophy the season before, went on to defend the same under Jose Mourinho.
They broke the 90-point mark for a second successive time.
The Blues finished above Manchester United and Liverpool.
We take you back memory lane and present the statistical analysis of the 2005-06 season.
Champions
Chelsea deliver the goods once again under Mourinho
Chelsea won the trophy after collecting 91 points from 38 matches.
They went on to concede the lowest goals that season (22).
The club also accounted for the best goal difference (+50).
They also scored the joint-highest goals that season (72).
Chelsea registered 29 wins, 4 draws and 5 losses.
Manchester United and Liverpool finished with 83 and 82 points respectively.
Individual stats
Henry shows his class once again, Drogba, Reina shine
Arsenal's Thierry Henry scored the most goals for the third successive season (27). He also amassed eight assists.
Manchester United's Ruud van Nistelrooy amassed the second-most goals (21).
For Chelsea, mid-fielder Frank Lampard accounted for 16 goals.
Chelsea star Didier Drogba dominated the show in terms of assists (11).
Liverpool goal-keeper Pepe Reina amounted for the most clean sheets (20).
Teams
2005-06 Premier League season: Top and relegated teams
Chelsea and Man United qualified for the Champions League group stage.
Liverpool and Arsenal qualified for the Champions League third qualifying round.
Tottenham, Blackburn Rovers and West Ham earned places in the UEFA Cup first round.
The likes of Birmingham, West Brom and Sunderland were relegated to the Football League Championship.
Awards
Important season awards: Premier League 2005-06
Arsenal's Henry bagged the Premier League Player of the Year, besides winning the FWA Footballer of the Year.
Liverpool's Steven Gerrard won the PFA Players' Player of the Year.
Jose Mourinho won the Premier League Manager of the Season.
Henry won the Golden Boot, whereas, Reina won the Golden Glove.
The PFA Young Player of the Year was won by United's Wayne Rooney.