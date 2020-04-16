Three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been one of the most consistent teams over the years. CSK were suspended for two seasons in between, but came back strongly in 2018. Besides winning the title in 2010, 2011 and 2018, CSK have been runners-up on five occasions. Here is the complete statistical analysis of CSK.

Batting records Raina has bagged the most runs, Vijay has these records

Suresh Raina has scored the most runs for the side in IPL (4,527). Notably, he is also the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament. Raina has also registered the most fifties by a CSK player (32). Murali Vijay and Shane Watson have accounted for the joint-most hundreds (2). Vijay has also recorded the highest individual score by a CSK batsman (127).

Hussey, Bravo Hussey and Bravo dominate the show in a single edition

Former Australian powerhouse Michael Hussey has recorded the most runs for CSK in a single edition of the IPL. He scored 733 runs in IPL 2013 and bagged the prestigious Orange Cap. In terms of bowling, Dwayne Bravo accounted for the most scalps in 2013 (32). He won the prestigious Purple Cap for his heroics that season.

Bowling records Bowling: Bravo and Jadeja lead the show

Bravo has been excellent with the ball for CSK and has taken a staggering 104 scalps to lead the show. The West Indian veteran amassed this tally in 89 matches. Ravindra Jadeja has the best bowling figures for CSK (5/16). The left-arm spinner has also accounted for the most four-wicket hauls (3). Muttiah Muralitharan has the best economy-rate of 6.37.

CSK IPL Notable stats of CSK in the IPL

CSK's highest score in the IPL is 246/5 against Rajasthan Royals in the 2010 edition. Their lowest score in the tournament came against Mumbai Indians in 2013 (79). RCB's largest victory have come against Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2015 (97 runs). The side has breached the 200-run mark on 16 occasions. They have scored below 100 on just one occasion.

Records Other crucial records of CSK in IPL