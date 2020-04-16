All sport activities including football is facing uncertainty amid the coronavirus pandemic. With this postponement, the summer transfer window could also be affected. However, clubs will still do their homework in terms of potential new arrivals and expected departures. On the same note, we asses the players who could leave Premier League giants Chelsea this summer.

Giroud Olivier Giroud could join Serie A giants Inter Milan

Giroud joined Chelsea under former boss Antonio Conte in January 2018. He was a crucial figure in the season remainder, besides playing a vital role under Maurizio Sarri in 2018-19. However, under Frank Lampard, Giroud was kept out of the side. With just 13 appearances, Giroud is no more the focal point. According to the Daily Mail, Giroud is keen to join Inter Milan.

Willian Willian feels his Chelsea career is over

Willian has been a loyal servant for Chelsea. He has made 329 appearances since joining the club in 2013. However, Willian saw his contract get stalled after the club decided against a three-year extension. According to a report in Sport, Barcelona passed on the chance to sign him for free in the summer. And now, reports claim that Tottenham and PSG are interested.

Pedro Spaniard Pedro is available for free this summer

Former Barcelona superstar Pedro has achieved reasonable success at Chelsea since joining the club in 2015. The 32-year-old sees his contract expire this summer and is set to move on. He isn't a key part of Frank Lampard's plans. As per reports, Italian side Roma have offered an escape route to the Spaniard after his talks regarding a new deal collapsed.

N'Golo Kante N'Golo Kante could be involved in a swap deal