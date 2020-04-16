-
Senior wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik is upbeat about making a comeback to the Indian cricket team in the shortest format.
Karthik is confident of delivering the goods in T20Is, besides understanding why he was snubbed from the 50-over format.
The 34-year-old will be raring to have one last crack with the ICC World T20 on offer.
Here's more.
ODIs
Karthik failed to shine in ODIs since making a return
Karthik has featured 94 ODIs for Team India.
The versatile batsman made a return to the side in ODIs back in 2017.
Since then he featured in 23 matches. Besides a 38* and 25*, he had a forgettable 2019, which also led to him losing his place in the side.
A return here is next to impossible.
DK T20Is
DK lost his place in the T20I side as well
Karthik made a return to the T20I side in 2017 and became a regular face.
His heroics in the 2018 Nidahas Trophy was a special moment.
After some reasonable performances, Karthik last featured against Australia in February 2019.
However, the 2019 World Cup was a disappointing one for DK and that also led to him losing his place in T20Is.
Chance
DK feels he stands a good chance in T20Is
Karthik feels he still has a chance of returning for T20Is.
"My record in T20s has been good. A big tournament like the World Cup did not go exactly as per the plan. I could understand the ODI bit but even now I would like think that I stand a good chance in returning to the T20 side," he told PTI.
DK
'I have no reason to doubt myself'
Karthik feels he has no reason to doubt himself.
"I have done well even in the recent domestic games that I have played. I have no reason to doubt myself," Karthik said.
Being dropped has hurt DK, however, he highlighted his desire.
"It does hurt, no doubt about that. I have always had this burning desire to play for India and it hasn't diminished."