Senior wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik is upbeat about making a comeback to the Indian cricket team in the shortest format. Karthik is confident of delivering the goods in T20Is, besides understanding why he was snubbed from the 50-over format. The 34-year-old will be raring to have one last crack with the ICC World T20 on offer. Here's more.

ODIs Karthik failed to shine in ODIs since making a return

Karthik has featured 94 ODIs for Team India. The versatile batsman made a return to the side in ODIs back in 2017. Since then he featured in 23 matches. Besides a 38* and 25*, he had a forgettable 2019, which also led to him losing his place in the side. A return here is next to impossible.

DK T20Is DK lost his place in the T20I side as well

Karthik made a return to the T20I side in 2017 and became a regular face. His heroics in the 2018 Nidahas Trophy was a special moment. After some reasonable performances, Karthik last featured against Australia in February 2019. However, the 2019 World Cup was a disappointing one for DK and that also led to him losing his place in T20Is.

Chance DK feels he stands a good chance in T20Is

Karthik feels he still has a chance of returning for T20Is. "My record in T20s has been good. A big tournament like the World Cup did not go exactly as per the plan. I could understand the ODI bit but even now I would like think that I stand a good chance in returning to the T20 side," he told PTI.

DK 'I have no reason to doubt myself'