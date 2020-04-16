Australia's limited-overs vice-captain Alex Carey has said that the side is consistent in terms of having a settled line-up in T20Is. With the ICC T20 World Cup to be scheduled later this year, Carey feels Australia have the right mix to do well. The Aussies have been doing pretty well of late in T20Is. Here's what Carey said.

Australia dominated the show in T20Is last year. They overpowered India 2-0 away in February 2019. Post the 2019 World Cup and The Ashes, Australia thrashed Sri Lanka 3-0 at home. They also beat Pakistan 2-0 to cap off a sound record. In 2020, Australia went on to beat South Africa 2-1 in February. They have won nine and lost once since 2019.

Australia have plenty of star players in their T20I side. The Aaron Finch-led side boasts of David Warner, Glenn Maxwell and Steven Smith in batting. The pace attack has the required shine with Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson and Mitchell Starc firing consistently. And then, you have got spin twins in the form of Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa. They have been consistent of late.

Carey highlighted the consistency in the side brings value. "Keeping the group together and keeping it quite consistent. We know our opening batters will be Finch and Warner, you throw Steve Smith in at the top. We've been pretty consistent with our line-up the last 6-12 months. It's really valuable doing that," Carey said in a Cricket Australia video release.

All sporting activities including cricket have been postponed or canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic. Carey feels if the T20 World Cup takes ahead, then the Aussies will be ready. "If in six months' time the World Cup goes ahead, we're playing some really good cricket, we like our conditions. I know the guys are still keeping fit and staying strong," said Carey.

