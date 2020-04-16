The 13th edition of Indian Premier League has been officially postponed indefinitely in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. In an official statement, the BCCI stated that the cash-rich league has been 'suspended till further notice'. Notably, on Tuesday, the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced an extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3. This suspension doesn't come as a surprise.

IPL 2020 'IPL 2020 season will be suspended till further notice'

The BCCI issued a statement claiming that it has decided to suspend the IPL 2020 season. "Due to the evolving global health concerns regarding COVID-19 and the lockdown measures implemented by the Government of India, to contain the spread of the pandemic, the IPL Governing Council of the BCCI has decided that the IPL 2020 season will be suspended till further notice."

Safety 'IPL 2020 season will only commence when it is safe'

The IPL will commence once situation allows the same. "The health and safety of the nation and everyone involved in our great sport remains our top priority and as such, the BCCI along with the franchise owners, broadcaster, sponsors and all the stakeholders acknowledge that the IPL 2020 season will only commence when it is safe and appropriate to do so," the statement added.

Quote 'BCCI will continue to monitor and review the situation'

"BCCI will continue to monitor and review the situation regarding a potential start date in close partnership with all of its stakeholders and will continue to take guidance from the Government of India, State Governments and other State Regulatory bodies," said the statement.

IPL 2020 The tournament was scheduled to begin on March 29

The impending IPL season was initially deferred from March 29 to April 15, after the government imposed stern travel restrictions. The advent of lockdown further made the possibilities bleak. There were a number of speculations that India's cash-rich league could be played behind closed doors. Moreover, the BCCI was also planning to stage the tournament in October-November window.

Impact The pandemic has adversely affected sports community