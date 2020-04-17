Sri Lanka have proposed to host the 13th edition of Indian Premier League. The proposal comes a day after BCCI suspended the tournament indefinitely in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Reportedly, the Sri Lanka cricket board has written to BCCI, expressing their desire to hold the tournament. SLC president Shammi Silva quoted the example of 2009 when India shifted IPL to South Africa.

South Africa played host to the second edition of IPL, owing to Lok Sabha Elections in India. It commenced on April 18 and was wrapped up on May 24. As many as 22 double-headers were scheduled during that edition. A total number of 56 group matches were played before the top four teams met in the semi-finals, followed by the final.

"It will cost the BCCI and its stakeholders more than $500 million to cancel the IPL. If they play it in Sri Lanka, it's easy for Indian audiences to watch the games on TV. There's precedent because they've played in South Africa before," Silva said.

Former Australian batsman and RCB head coach Simon Katich believes the franchise would be elated if IPL is moved to Australia or South Africa. The Virat Kohli-led team is studded marquee fast bowlers like Dale Steyn, Kane Richardson and Chris Morris. "RCB would be happy for it to be played abroad, because a number of our overseas players enjoy foreign conditions," Katich said.

