All sporting activities including cricket have either been canceled or postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic. The cricket calendar is in disarray at the moment. Earlier, major sporting events like the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and the Euro 2020 were postponed to next year. Will we see a similar approach for the ICC T20 World Cup? Here's what experts feel.

Scenario The scenario regarding the T20 World Cup

The ICC World T20 is scheduled to commence from October 18 in Australia. Earlier, Chief Executive of the T20 World Cup Organizing Committee, Nick Hockley had said there's no quick decision and that different scenarios are being looked upon. Also, the ICC issued a statement claiming that it's planning for the event to go ahead as scheduled and that the situation is being monitored.

Postponement Why the ICC World T20 should be postponed?

The best solution could be the T20 World Cup getting postponed to 2021. With the ICC World Test Championship also affected as of now, the ICC needs to find a solution regarding both. The postponement can also allow the IPL 2020 to be held in the same window. The BCCI and its stakeholders risk losing more than $500 million to cancel the IPL.

Katich Katich feels the World T20 can be postponed

"Potentially there's a chance to host it later in the summer, like the recent Women's T20 World Cup, and whether that's an opportunity to re-jig things... it'll be interesting to hear those discussions which are probably taking place at the moment and whether that's logistically possible with the FTP the way it is," ESPNCricinfo quoted Australia's Simon Katich as saying to the SEN Radio.

Maxwell Can't see the T20 WC surviving without any people: Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell said recently if crowds weren't possible for both the IPL and WT20, the former would be a better option to go ahead. "It's going to be hard for us to have crowds. I think if IPL goes ahead they can probably survive without any crowds, but I can't see the T20 World Cup surviving without any people there," Maxwell told ABC Grandstand.

Border I just can't see it happening: Allan Border

Former Australian captain Allan Border said the World T20 without any fans would be unthinkable. "Having teams, support staff and everyone else associated with the game wandering around the country, playing games of cricket, but you can't let people into the grounds. I just can't see it happening," Border told Fox Sports.

