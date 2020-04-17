Former Sri Lankan spin ace Muttiah Muralitharan turned 42 on Friday. The spinner endured a lot of scrutiny with his bowling action being subjected to frequent and intrusive analysis. He was also subjected to extensive tests by the ICC. However, Muralitharan stayed strong and finished his career as a legend of the game. On the same note, we look at his achievements.

Tests Murali boasts of these records in Test cricket

Murali dominated the Test circuit and ended up as the highest wicket-taker in the format. He claimed a record 800 scalps in 133 Tests at an average of 22.72. Murali holds the record for most five-wicket hauls in the longest format (67). He also claimed 10 wickets in a Test match across innings on 22 occasions. That's another record held by Murali.

Murali ODIs Murali was a champion in ODI cricket

If Test cricket saw Murali brag about the numbers, the ODIs also belonged to him. Murali, who was a spin wizard, went on to register the most wickets in the 50-over format. He claimed 534 wickets in 350 matches at 23.08. He claimed 10 five-wicket hauls and 15 four-wicket hauls. Notably, Murali and Wasim Akram (502) are the only bowlers with 500-plus ODI wickets.

Records Notable Test records held by the Lankan ace

Murali has taken nine wickets in a Test innings twice. He shares that record with England's Jim Laker. The premier off-spinner is the only player to take over 100 wickets at three venues. The Lankan legend holds the record for most Test wickets at home (493). He has taken 10 wickets in a Test in four consecutive matches on two occasions.

Achievements List of achievements by Murali

In 2017, he became the first Lankan to be included into the ICC Hall of Fame. By the time he had retired, Murali had held the No 1 spot in ICC Test Rankings for Bowlers for a whopping 1,711 days. He was selected as the Wisden Leading Cricketer in the World in 2000 and 2006. Murali also won the ICC World Cup 1996.

Twitter Post Milestone for Murali!