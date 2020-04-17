Former Australian fast bowler Glenn McGrath believes Pat Cummins is the most complete bowler of this generation. McGrath was invited to answer 25 rapid-fire questions by ESPNCricinfo on a range of topics. In one of the questions, he was asked to name the comprehensive bowler among the active lot. "Pat Cummins. I like the way he goes by," Mcgrath hailed Cummins.

Achievements Cummins is the number one Test bowler

Pat Cummins became the number one Test bowler in February 2019 and has retained the spot ever since. The pace spearhead became the first Australian bowler to lead the Test bowling rankings after Glenn McGrath (February 2006). While Cummins was named the ICC Test Cricketer of the year (2019), Wisden included him in the list of five Cricketers of the Year.

Form Cummins has been in sublime touch in Test cricket

Pat Cummins was the leading wicket-taker in Test cricket last year, having snapped up 59 wickets in 12 matches at a phenomenal average of 20.13. He also led the wickets tally in the Ashes after claiming 29 in five Tests at 19.62. Overall, the 26-year-old owns 143 wickets in 30 Tests at 21.82. The incredible numbers include best bowling figures (match) of 10/62.

Do you know? Cummins is tipped to emulate Glenn McGrath

Cummins is often touted as the successor of bowling legend Glenn McGrath. Notably, McGrath had 130 wickets to his name after first 30 Tests as compared to Cummins' 143 in as many matches. McGrath's average (24.51) was also slightly more than that of Cummins.

Praise McGrath heaped praise on Cummins