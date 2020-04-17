-
After seeing Arsenal and Chelsea dominate the show for three successive seasons, Manchester United returned back to winning ways in the 2006-07 Premier League season.
This was United's ninth Premier League honor in 15 seasons.
United finished above Chelsea and Liverpool to be the deserved winners.
We take you back memory lane and present the statistical analysis of the 2006-07 season.
-
Champions
Premier League: United get back to winning ways
-
Man United won the trophy after collecting 89 points from 38 matches.
They went on to concede the joint-second lowest goals that season (27).
The club also accounted for the best goal difference (+56).
They also scored the highest goals that season (83).
United registered 28 wins, 5 draws and 5 losses.
Chelsea and Liverpool finished with 83 and 68 points respectively.
-
Individual stats
Drogba scores the most goals, Rooney and Reina shine
-
Chelsea's Didier Drogba scored the most goals that season (20).
Blakburn Rovers' Benni McCarthy amassed the second-most goals (18).
For United, Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney accounted for 17 and 14 goals respectively.
Arsenal's Cesc Fabregas dominated the show alongside Rooney in terms of assists (11).
Liverpool goal-keeper Pepe Reina amounted for the most clean sheets (19).
-
Teams
2006-07 Premier League season: Top and relegated teams
-
Man United and Chelsea qualified for the Champions League group stage.
Liverpool and Arsenal qualified for the Champions League third qualifying round.
Tottenham, Everton and Bolton earned places in the UEFA Cup first round.
The likes of Sheffield United, Charlton and Watford were relegated to the Football League Championship.
-
Awards
United's Cristiano Ronaldo bags maximum awards
-
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo bagged the Premier League Player of the Year, besides winning the FWA Footballer of the Year.
He also won the PFA Players' Player of the Year and the PFA Young Player of the Year as well.
Sir Alex Ferguson won the Premier League Manager of the Season.
Drogba won the Golden Boot, whereas, Reina won the Golden Glove.