Spanish club Barcelona are hoping to strike a part-exchange deal for Neymar that would see Antoine Griezmann join Paris Saint-Germain this summer. Last year, Neymar had also tried to force a move to former club Barcelona, however, it didn't work out. Neymar, who looked sharp at PSG in 2019-20, would relish a move. However, here are reasons why Barca should not sign him.

Reason 1 Lack of funds a prime concern

It was in August 2017 when Neymar made a world record move of €222 million to PSG from Barcelona. The Brazilian would still cost a massive sum reported to be around £135m and Barca need massive funds. A lot depends on whether PSG would want Griezmann as well. With the coronavirus pandemic forcing suspension of sporting activities, lack of funds could affect Barca financially.

Reason 2 Neymar's injury woes a problem of late

Despite doing reasonably well for PSG over the last three seasons, Neymar would fancy a move to his former club. In 80 games, he has 69 goals for PSG. However, injury woes have plagued Neymar at PSG and he hasn't got the consistent run. Barca need someone with a better track record as far injuries are concerned. They have to find a better solution.

Reason 3 Barca should give further opportunities to Griezmann

Griezmann joined Barcelona from Atletico Madrid last summer and was expected to make an instant impact. However, the club isn't quite happy, after Griezmann netted just 14 goals in 37 games. Having said that, Griezmann is one of the world's best versatile forwards. He needs to be backed and given another season to showcase his potential. The player himself wants to show his mettle.

Reason 4 Barca need to identify key areas in terms of reinforcement

Barca need to solve the issue in an aging mid-field. They have been linked with a move for Chelsea's N'Golo Kante. The club needs to identify key areas and not indulge in panic buys. Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele came at staggering prices and both failed. The Spanish side should perhaps look at getting rid of inconsistent names and identify other targets.

