Four-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winners Mumbai Indians (MI) have enjoyed a lot of success in the cash-rich tournament. They have won the title in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019. MI have been the runners-up once and reached the playoffs thrice. MI have always believed in a core side and that has been their strength. Here is the complete statistical analysis of MI.

Batting records Rohit leads the batting show, Jayasuriya holds the highest score

Former Deccan Chargers batsman Rohit Sharma has scored the most runs for MI in IPL (3,728). Notably, he is also the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament. Rohit has also registered the most fifties by a MI player (28). The likes of Rohit, Sachin Tendulkar, Sanath Jayasuriya and Lendl Simmons have scored one century each for MI. Jayasuriya has recorded the highest individual score (114*).

Tendulkar, Malinga Tendulkar and Malinga dominate the show in a single edition

Former Indian batting maestro Tendulkar has recorded the most runs for MI in a single edition of the IPL. He scored 618 runs in IPL 2010 and bagged the prestigious Orange Cap. In terms of bowling, Lasith Malinga accounted for the most scalps in 2011 (28). He won the prestigious Purple Cap for his heroics that season.

Bowling records Malinga the hero for MI with the ball

IPL's leading wicket-taker Malinga has been excellent with the ball for MI and has taken a staggering 170 scalps to lead the show. The Sri Lankan veteran amassed this tally in 122 matches. Malinga has the best bowling figures for MI (5/13). The right-arm pacer has also registered the most four-wicket-hauls (6). Shaun Pollock has the best economy-rate of 6.54.

MI IPL Notable stats of Mumbai Indians in the IPL

MI's highest score in the IPL is 223/6 against Kings XI Punjab in the 2017 edition. Their lowest score in the tournament came against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2018 (87). RCB's largest victory have come against Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2017 (146 runs). The side has breached the 200-run mark on 11 occasions. They have scored below 100 on six occasions.

Records Other crucial records of MI in IPL