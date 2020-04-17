Former opener Graeme Smith has been named South Africa's Director of Cricket for two years. The 39-year-old will initially serve a two-year term until March 31, 2022. Smith, who was named for the role temporarily in December last year, had signed a three-month contract after months of negotiations. However, his role was limited till the Australia series in March. Here is more.

Elation 'Determined to resurrect South African cricket', says Smith

The former South African skipper was elated with the announcement and reiterated that he will try to raise the bar. "My appointment brings a degree of permanency to my position which makes planning the road ahead easier," Smith said. He added, "I am determined to get South African cricket back to where it belongs as one of the world leaders at international level."

Quote Jacques Faul backed Smith for the role

"Graeme has made a huge impact with his energy, expertise, hard work ethic and characteristic determination and passion he has brought to the position during the months he has served in an acting capacity," CSA Acting Chief Executive Jacques Faul said on Friday.

Role Smith was temporarily appointed for the role in December

Smith was appointed as Director in an interim capacity in mid-December last year when South Africa were completely disarrayed across formats. The makeshift role was due to his commentary stint in the Indian Premier League, which has been postponed indefinitely. His tenure commenced from the England Test series in December-January. However, Smith's role has been made permanent now.

South Africa South Africa have struggled in all three formats