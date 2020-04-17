At 22 years, Marcus Rashford has all the attributes to become a successful player at Manchester United. Having already played 201 games for the club, the England international could go on to be amongst the best players United have produced since decades. Rashford's versatility and work makes him a special player. Here we look at Rashford and what he could bring for Man United.

Dream start How Martial's injury was a blessing for Rashford?

In 2015-16, an injury to Anthony Martial during a warm-up session ahead of the match against FC Midtjylland in the Europa League, opened the doors for a teenage Rashford. Former manager Louis van Gaal handed Rashford a start and he repaid back with two goals on debut. He made his Premier League debut three days later and scored another brace in a 3-2 win.

Progression Rashford made notable progression since 2015-16

Rashford's raw energy and intelligence made him a focal point under next manager Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese handed him 53 and 52 appearances in 2016-17 and 2017-18 respectively. Rashford responded with 11 and 13 goals. In 2018-19, Rashford made 47 appearances and amassed 13 goals. And under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season, he had his best moment at United, scoring 19 in 31 games.

Performance Rashford isn't afraid of the big teams

What makes Rashford special is his knack of scoring against the big teams. He showed plenty of nerves in the decisive injury-time penalty to seal progression against PSG in the Champions League last season. In the Premier League, he has scored in games against the top six on a regular basis. This is a special moment for a young player.

Attributes Rashford is highly versatile and dangerous on the pitch

Rashford isn't a complete striker or a natural number nine. He is generally suited playing on the wings and cutting in to create spaces. His vision for goals makes him a natural goal-scoring threat. He has already been assigned penalty duties. He is brilliant with his free-kicks and boasts of pace on the counter. Rashford is unpredictable. His quick feet and dribbling help him.

Improvement Rashford has space for improvement and consistency