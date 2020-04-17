KL Rahul's name stands right atop the list of technically sound batsmen in world cricket. A naturally aggressive batsman, Rahul has finally stamped his authority with his 360 degree gameplay. The 27-year-old has been in sublime form as India's mainstay wicket-keeper in limited-overs of late. However, talent was not suffice for his career to boom. Let us decipher how Rahul cordoned off his inconsistency.

Domestic cricket Rahul did not rise to prominence in a flash

Hailing from an academic background, Rahul made his First-class debut for Karnataka in the 2010-11 season. Besides, his breakthrough moment came in 2013-14 when he racked up 1033 in 10 Ranji Trophy games at 68.86 with three hundreds. Earlier that year, Rahul received his maiden IPL call-up. A year later, he smashed twin centuries (185, 130) in Duleep Trophy final, playing for South Zone.

Australia tour Rahul smashed a century in his second ever Test

Rahul's terrific run in domestic circuit fetched him a maiden international call-up in 2014. He made his debut in the Boxing Day Test down under, also MS Dhoni's final Test. Although he could muster only four runs in the Test, Sydney was where is broke the shackles. The right-hander paired up with Virat Kohli and scored his first ever international ton (110 off 262).

Test cricket Rahul showed signs of brilliance in Test cricket

Rahul's 108 in Colombo proved to be a series-defining knock as India lost the first Test to Sri Lanka. After missing out on national squad for a year, Rahul made a successful comeback in Test cricket by scoring a blistering ton straight up against West Indies (158). He missed a historic feat by getting dismissed on 199 against England in December 2016.

Shorter format Rahul continued to dominate in T20 Internationals

Rahul scored a magnificent century on his ODI debut, against Zimbabwe in 2016. Following a 70-ball 63* in his third ODI, his next fifty plus score came in the 2018 Asia Cup. During this period, he continued to dominate in T20Is. He became the third Indian batsman to post a century in all formats, having hammered 110* in a T20I against West Indies (2016).

Inconsistency He went through a lean patch in 2018

The year 2018 exposed Rahul's frailties across formats. Suddenly, he was under the scanner for imprecise technique and inconsistency. He piled up 468 in 12 Tests at 22.28 with mere a solitary hundred (149 vs ENG). In 13 T20Is, he scored 324 runs at 36, including a century. He underwent a gruelling phase of dejection in the wake of infamous 'Koffee' fiasco.

Information Rahul was all guns blazing in the IPL

Despite going through a rough patch, Rahul made merry in the 2018 edition of IPL. Playing for KXIP, he tallied 659 runs in 14 matches at 54.92. In the following season, he was the second highest run-scorer with 593 runs at 53.91.

Comeback Rahul has made a successful comeback in limited-overs