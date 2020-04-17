Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is known for keeping his cool, regardless of any situation. However, Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav revealed how Dhoni spilled out his anger on him during an ODI against Sri Lanka in 2017. In an Instagram live session with anchor Jatin Sapru, Kuldeep opened up on how the entire incident panned out. Here is more.

Kuldeep did not expect Dhoni to charge into him

After Kusal Perera smashed Kuldeep for consecutive boundaries, Dhoni lashed out on him for not getting along with his advice. He described how the Indian wicket-keeper immediately turned up to Kuldeep and scolded him. "An angry Dhoni came up to me and said, 'Am I mad? I have played 300 ODIs and you are not listening to me'," Kuldeep said.

Kuldeep did not pay attention to Dhoni's suggestion

"Kusal (Perera) smashed a boundary over the covers. Dhoni Bhai shouted from behind the wickets and asked me to change the fielding. I did not listen to his suggestion and next ball, Kusal hit another boundary with a reverse sweep," Kuldeep said.

Kuldeep apologized to Dhoni after the match

After the match, Kuldeep was scared to confront him, but somehow managed to apologize in the team bus. "I was so scared of him that day. After the match, I went up to him in the team bus and asked if he ever got angry. He replied, 'I have never been angry in the last 20 years," Kuldeep concluded.

