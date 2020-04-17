Right after being appointed as Cricket South Africa's Director, Graeme Smith revealed that Quinton de Kock will not lead the Proteas in Test cricket. According to him, Quinton will only be the limited-overs skipper as the management do not want to overburden him with responsibility of all formats. The move is also intended to reduce his workload. Here is more.

Quote Leading in all three formats is challenging: Smith

"It's not going to be Quinton. He will be our white-ball captain, but from a workload and mental capacity aspect we want to keep him fresh. From personal experience, I know captaining all three formats is challenging. We don't want to overburden him," Smith said.

Captaincy Quinton was expected to replace Faf as Test captain

Last month, Faf du Plessis stepped down from captaincy in Tests and T20Is after a poor run. He made this announcement ahead of the Australia T20I, which the visitors won 2-1. Earlier, South Africa lost the Test series to England under him. While Faf announced that he will remain available to as a batsman, Quinton de Kock appeared as front runner for captaincy.

Appointment Smith named CSA's Director for two years

Former captain Graeme Smith has been named South Africa's Director of Cricket for two years. The 39-year-old will initially serve a two-year term until March 31, 2022. Smith, who was named for the role temporarily in December last year, had signed a three-month contract following months of negotiations. However, his role was limited till the Australia series in March.

Test series South Africa's upcoming tours may be postponed