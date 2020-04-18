The snow map of PUBG or PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Vikendi, delivers an intense experience. Like other maps, Vikendi is also competitive and since the Battle Royale experience depends on looting and killing enemies to win chicken dinner, the choice of guns becomes important. To handle this intense tactical map, we bring you the five best guns to help you win in PUBG Vikendi.

Gun-1 In close quarter combat, use S12K, which uses 12-gauge rounds

Vikendi has a lot of close quarter combat early in the game since there are a few clustered buildings where players prefer to land. In close quarter combat, nothing beats a shotgun. We recommend the S12K, which uses 12-gauge rounds but can fit scopes and an extended magazine. Its quick reloading makes it one of the most lethal and versatile shotguns in the game.

Gun-2 Opting for SMGs? Go for Tommy Gun for close combat

If you are opting for SMGs early in the game, we recommend the Tommy Gun for close combat. Firstly, the .45ACP rounds it uses, deals a lot of damage, and in close quarter combat, this gun is an absolute beast. Though it cannot fit a scope, the extended magazine allows you to have 50 bullets in a chamber, making enemy disposal quick and easy.

Gun-3 UMP9: The best submachine gun for Vikendi

Since Vikendi matches are mostly played in close and mid-ranges, the UMP9 is one of the best weapon choices you can make. It does not require a lot of attachments and the extended magazine can hold up to 40 bullets. Using 9mm rounds, this submachine gun is an absolute killer and can even shoot long range in capable hands with a good scope.

Gun-4 Effective in mid and long ranges, VSS is highly suitable

The VSS is nobody's first choice since there are better DMRs and Snipers. However, the spawn rate for snipers is lesser on the Vikendi map. Thus the VSS is a prized weapon. Fitted beforehand with a scope and a suppressor, this 9mm ammo using gun is absolutely lethal if used correctly. Effective in mid and long ranges, the VSS is highly suitable for Vikendi.

Gun-5 M416 is as effective as a Designated Marksman Rifle