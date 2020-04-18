Last updated on Apr 18 2020, 12:45 am
Hi,
Logout
Written byShuvrajit Das Biswas ·
The snow map of PUBG or PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Vikendi, delivers an intense experience.
Like other maps, Vikendi is also competitive and since the Battle Royale experience depends on looting and killing enemies to win chicken dinner, the choice of guns becomes important.
To handle this intense tactical map, we bring you the five best guns to help you win in PUBG Vikendi.
Vikendi has a lot of close quarter combat early in the game since there are a few clustered buildings where players prefer to land.
In close quarter combat, nothing beats a shotgun.
We recommend the S12K, which uses 12-gauge rounds but can fit scopes and an extended magazine.
Its quick reloading makes it one of the most lethal and versatile shotguns in the game.
If you are opting for SMGs early in the game, we recommend the Tommy Gun for close combat.
Firstly, the .45ACP rounds it uses, deals a lot of damage, and in close quarter combat, this gun is an absolute beast.
Though it cannot fit a scope, the extended magazine allows you to have 50 bullets in a chamber, making enemy disposal quick and easy.
Since Vikendi matches are mostly played in close and mid-ranges, the UMP9 is one of the best weapon choices you can make.
It does not require a lot of attachments and the extended magazine can hold up to 40 bullets.
Using 9mm rounds, this submachine gun is an absolute killer and can even shoot long range in capable hands with a good scope.
The VSS is nobody's first choice since there are better DMRs and Snipers.
However, the spawn rate for snipers is lesser on the Vikendi map.
Thus the VSS is a prized weapon. Fitted beforehand with a scope and a suppressor, this 9mm ammo using gun is absolutely lethal if used correctly.
Effective in mid and long ranges, the VSS is highly suitable for Vikendi.
The M416, fully equipped, is one of the most stable assault rifles in-game.
Further, with a good scope, it is as effective as a Designated Marksman Rifle.
Therefore, in Vikendi, if you get an M416, hang on to it.
While it can shred enemies at close and mid ranges, it is equally effective at long shots, making it the best gun for Vikendi.
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.