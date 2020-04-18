Manchester United emerged victorious in the 2007-08 season of the Premier League. After sealing the title in 2006-07, Sir Alex Ferguson's side was decisive to pocket a 10th Premier League honor. United managed to pip Chelsea and Arsenal, who fought all the way. We take you back memory lane and present the statistical analysis of the 2007-08 season.

Champions Premier League: United seal title on final day

Man United won the trophy after collecting 87 points from 38 matches. They went on to concede the lowest goals that season (22). The club also accounted for the best goal difference (+58). They also scored the highest goals that season (80). United registered 27 wins, 6 draws and 5 losses. Chelsea and Arsenal finished with 85 and 83 points respectively.

Individual stats Ronaldo scores the most goals, Fabregas and Reina excel

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo scored the most goals that season (31). Arsenal's Emmanuel Adebayor and Liverpool's Fernando Torres amassed the second-most goals (24 each). Arsenal's Cesc Fabregas dominated the show for the second successive season in terms of assists (17). Liverpool goal-keeper Pepe Reina amounted for the most clean sheets for the third successive season (18).

Teams 2007-08 Premier League season: Top and relegated teams

Man United and Chelsea qualified for the Champions League group stage. Arsenal and Liverpool qualified for the Champions League third qualifying round. Everton and Portsmouth earned places in the UEFA Cup first round. Manchester City qualified for the UEFA Cup first qualifying round. The likes of Reading, Birmingham and Derby County were relegated to the Football League Championship.

Season awards United's Cristiano Ronaldo wins maximum awards