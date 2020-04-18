Indian cricketer KL Rahul turned 28 on Saturday. The versatile batsman was enjoying a tremendous run of form until the coronavirus pandemic suspended all sport. Rahul's rise in limited-overs is pretty remarkable and he has established himself as a pivotal asset of Team India. On his 28th birthday, we look at the player's achievements in the game.

Career stats KL Rahul's career graph for Team India

Rahul has stepped up quite significantly in white-ball cricket. The Karnataka batsman has scored 1,239 runs in 32 ODI matches at 47.65. He has four hundreds and seven fifties under his belt. In 42 T20Is, he has scored 1,461 runs at 45.65. He has two tons and 11 fifties. He hasn't quite impressed In Tests. Rahul has 2,006 runs in 36 matches at 34.58.

Records Rahul holds these records for Team India

Rahul holds the record for most runs in a bilateral T20I series for Team India (224 against New Zealand). He is the first Indian batsman to score a century on ODI debut. He achieved the feat against Zimbabwe in 2016. Rahul is also one of the three Indian batsmen to have scored a century in all three formats of the game.

Rahul records Rahul also boasts of these records

Rahul is the only player to have scored a hundred in the first innings as an opener in both Tests and ODIs. He is the fastest batsman to have scored centuries in all three formats (20 innings). He surpassed Ahmed Shehzad's record (76 innings). He is the first player in T20I history to score a century while batting at number 4 position or lower.

Rahul IPL Rahul has delivered the goods in IPL of late

Rahul has been doing well of late for Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He scored 659 runs in 2018 and followed that up with 593 in IPL 2019. In 67 matches, he has amassed 1,677 runs at an average of 42.06. He has one ton and 14 fifties. The opening batsman has hit the fastest fifty in IPL (14 balls).

Twitter Post Happy Birthday!