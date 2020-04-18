Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) haven't quite managed to get the consistency going in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL). Over the 12 seasons up till 2019, KXIP have reached the semi-finals once, besides being the runners-up on just one occasion in 2014. In every other edition, they have bowed out in the league stage itself. Here is the complete statistical analysis of KXIP.

Batting records Marsh leads the show, Amla and Valthaty hold these records

Former Australian batsman Shaun Marsh has scored the most runs for KXIP in IPL (2,477). Marsh has also registered the most fifties by a KXIP player (20). Former Proteas star Hashim Amla has scored the most IPL tons for KXIP (2). Paul Valthaty has recorded the highest individual score (120*).

Rahul, Tye Rahul and Tye dominate the show in a single edition

Indian batsman KL Rahul has recorded the most runs for KXIP in a single edition of the IPL. He scored 659 runs in IPL 2018 and was the second-highest run-scorer. In terms of bowling, Andrew Tye accounted for the most scalps in 2018 (24). He won the prestigious Purple Cap for his heroics that season.

Bowling records Chawla, Rajpoot and Tye have these bowling records

Former KXIP spinner Piyush Chawla has accounted for the most wickets for the franchise. Chawla claimed 84 scalps at 26.63 in 87 matches. Ankit Rajpoot holds the record for best bowling figures in an IPL match for KXIP (5/14). Tye has the most four-wicket hauls for KXIP in the tourney (3).

KXIP stats Notable stats of Kings XI Punjab in the IPL

KXIP's highest score in the IPL is 232/2 against RCB in the 2011 edition. Their lowest score in the tournament came against Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017 (73). RCB's largest victory have come against RCB in IPL 2011 (107 runs). The side has breached the 200-run mark on 12 occasions. They have scored below 100 on five occasions.

Other records Other crucial records of KXIP in IPL