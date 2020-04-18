Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir believes Kolkata Knight Riders would have clinched a couple of more IPL titles, had they acquired Andre Russell a few seasons earlier. The West Indian all-rounder, who has been the most fearsome batsman of late, proved to be a vital cog for KKR last season. Besides, KKR have won two IPL titles so far in 2012 and 2014 respectively.

Quote I wish Russell was there under my tenure, says Gambhir

"Imagine Russell going for Rs. 50 lakhs to KKR and Pawan Negi for Rs. 8 crores to DC. I probably wished that Russell would have been there for seven years when I was playing, we would have certainly won one or two more," Gambhir said.

Andre Russell Russell made his IPL debut 2012

Russell made his IPL debut with Delhi Daredevils in 2012. He played a handful number of matches in the first two editions due to injuries. KKR drafted him in 2014, however, his breakthrough season came a year later. In 2015, he Russell racked up 326 runs and claimed 14 scalps in 13 matches. He replicated his run in the following season as well.

Ban Russell was banned from competitive cricket in 2017

In 2017, the swashbuckling all-rounder was banned from competitive cricket for violating a whereabouts clause violation, by an independent anti-doping panel in Kingston. His ban took effect from January 31, 2017 and lasted until January 30, 2018. However, Russell made a blistering comeback in the 2018 IPL season, having scored 316 runs in 16 matches. He also scalped 13 wickets in as many matches.

2019 Russell hogged the limelight in 2019