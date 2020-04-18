All sport activities including football is facing uncertainty amid the coronavirus pandemic. With this postponement, the summer transfer window could also be affected. However, clubs will still do their homework in terms of potential new arrivals and expected departures. On the same note, we asses the players who could leave defending Premier League champions Manchester City this summer.

Jesus Gabriel Jesus being eyed by Juventus to lead the line

Man City are adamant in not willing to sell forward Gabriel Jesus amid a lot of interest from Italian side Juventus. Juve want Jesus to lead the line and that could tempt the Brazilian. He does everything when given the chance at City and has impressed largely. Last month, Jesus' agent Giovanni Branchini had refused to rule out an exit, saying everything is possible.

Sane Leroy Sane likely to switch pastures

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich will come back with their interest in Leroy Sane. Bayern made Sane a chief target last summer. However, the winger was injured in the Community Shield and never played since then in 2019-20. With the Germany international not willing to sign a new contract at the Etihad, a reported £70m move could settle matters.

Cancelo Could Joao Cancelo be on his way out?

A lot was expected from Joao Cancelo when he arrived at Man City from Juventus for a staggering £58.5m last summer. Cancelo has featured in just 24 appearances and is reported to be wanting a way out after failing to settle in England, besides struggling to adapt in the Premier League. Certain reports claim that Cancelo is eyeing a move to Barcelona.

Stones John Stones' Man City future is in doubt