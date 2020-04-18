April 18 marked the beginning of an astonishing era for T20 cricket. The success of inaugural World T20 in 2007 served as prelude to Indian Premier League a year later. Amid all the extravaganza and hype, New Zealand's Brendon McCullum went out all guns blazing as Kolkata Knight Riders took on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the curtain-raiser at Eden Gardens. Here is more.

Quote McCullum recalls the golden moment

"I feel so lucky and privileged to have had the opportunity. You talk about sliding doors, and moments in your careers. That night, my life changed completely in the space of those three hours or actually, even an hour-hour and a half," McCullum said.

Match McCullum scored 158* at a strike-rate of 216.44

McCullum completely owned the match from ball one after RCB put KKR into bat in the first ever IPL fixture. He along with skipper Sourav Ganguly put on 61 in 5.2 overs. Following Ganguly's dismissal, McCullum smashed 158* off 73 deliveries, propelling Kolkata Knight Riders to 222/3. His monstrous knock was studded with a record 13 sixes and 10 fours.

Result KKR won the match by a mammoth 140 runs

KKR won the match by 140 runs as they bowled out RCB on 82. Besides, McCullum's thunderous effort is admired till date. "What I did that night was something I didn't think I was capable of achieving. I couldn't have done it without my team-mates. It was just a surreal moment where you just look back and say, 'How lucky was I'?"

Sourav Ganguly How did Ganguly react to McCullum's knock?

The former KKR opener revealed how Sourav Ganguly reacted after his miraculous knock. "Why was I the one who got that opportunity to open with Ganguly? How did I get a chance to play in the first game?" "Dada said, 'Your life is changed forever', and I didn't quite know what he meant at the time, but (in hindsight), I 100% agree with him."

Information Chris Gayle surpassed McCullum's record in 2013