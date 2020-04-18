David Warner has been one of the most consistent batsman in the Indian Premier League. The Australian opener, who missed IPL 2018 due to suspension, came back strongly last season. The three-time record Orange Cap winner has excelled largely at Sunrisers Hyderabad. He helped the franchise win the IPL 2016 title. Warner went on to reveal his favorite IPL memory.

SRH finished third in IPL 2016 behind Gujarat Lions and Royal Challengers Bangalore. They beat Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator and then overcame Lions in Qualifier 2. In the final, they overcame a star-studded RCB side by eight runs. Warner was superb for SRH that season and amassed 848 runs at 60.57. He was the second-highest run-scorer behind RCB skipper Virat Kohli (973).

"My IPL favorite memory would be when we won the IPL in 2016. We had a very good tournament the whole way through. The best thing was we won a lot of close games which really built great momentum and great belief within the team," Warner said in a video message posted by SRH on Twitter.

Warner scored 69 in the IPL 2016 final and amassed the tally from just 38 deliveries. It was Warner's ninth fifty that season. The Aussie said the title win was a great memory. "It was fantastic. That's one thing that I will always cherish for the rest of my life. It was a great memory and one of the best," he added.

Batting first, SRH added 63 runs inside seven overs. When Warner was dismissed, the scorecard read 125/3. And soon, they were 158/6. Ben Cutting's 15-ball 39* helped the side post 208/7. In reply, Chris Gayle (76) and Virat Kohli (54) gave RCB a solid start (116). RCB lost Kohli at (140/2) and the side lost their way. The succumbed under pressure and managed 200/7.

