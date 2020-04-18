Last updated on Apr 18 2020, 06:43 pm
Written byParth Dhall
World number one Novak Djokovic believes Rafael Nadal's routine ahead of the match is quite intimidating.
In an Instagram live session with his counterpart Andy Murray, Djokovic hailed the Spaniard for consistently bouncing back from perpetual injuries.
The duo also feel Roger Federer is one of the most complete players in the world, while his ability to serve and volley is underrated.
"Nadal's intensity, especially when you see him jumping around before you walk onto the court, intimidates you," Djokovic said.
Murray backed his statement with yet another testimony.
"It feels like I'm going with a gladiator in the arena, a mental giant, and also a physical giant," he said about the impact of Nadal's persona on his opponents.
The duo highlighted Nadal's mindset and intensity to compete on every surface, despite sustaining several injuries.
"His mentality that he has been able to produce on all surfaces is incredible," he said.
"I think he was the most injured of any of us. He had something every second season for months and managed to come back. The resilience he has was astonishing," he added.
The duo heaped praise on 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer for his profound volleys.
"One of his abilities that I feel is underrated or not talked about as much is his ability to serve and volley," Djokovic said.
"Against us, I felt he was never intimidated so much by the return. Especially on the quicker surfaces, he would disrupt your rhythm," he added.
Murray reiterated that he still repents losing to Djokovic in the final of Roland Gorras 2016, despite winning the first set.
The latter romped past Murray 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 to clinch his only French Open title.
"If I could change one result, I would have loved to win the French Open because clay was a tough surface for me throughout," Murray stated.
