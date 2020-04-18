World number one Novak Djokovic believes Rafael Nadal's routine ahead of the match is quite intimidating. In an Instagram live session with his counterpart Andy Murray, Djokovic hailed the Spaniard for consistently bouncing back from perpetual injuries. The duo also feel Roger Federer is one of the most complete players in the world, while his ability to serve and volley is underrated.

Routine It feels like I am going with a gladiator: Murray

"Nadal's intensity, especially when you see him jumping around before you walk onto the court, intimidates you," Djokovic said. Murray backed his statement with yet another testimony. "It feels like I'm going with a gladiator in the arena, a mental giant, and also a physical giant," he said about the impact of Nadal's persona on his opponents.

Intensity The duo hailed Nadal's resilience

The duo highlighted Nadal's mindset and intensity to compete on every surface, despite sustaining several injuries. "His mentality that he has been able to produce on all surfaces is incredible," he said. "I think he was the most injured of any of us. He had something every second season for months and managed to come back. The resilience he has was astonishing," he added.

Roger Federer The volleys of Federer have been underrated, feels Djokovic

The duo heaped praise on 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer for his profound volleys. "One of his abilities that I feel is underrated or not talked about as much is his ability to serve and volley," Djokovic said. "Against us, I felt he was never intimidated so much by the return. Especially on the quicker surfaces, he would disrupt your rhythm," he added.

Roland Garros I would have loved to win French Open, says Murray