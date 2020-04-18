On 18 April 1994, Brian Lara entered the record books by owning the then-highest individual score in Test cricket. The record was previously held by arguably the greatest ever all-rounder Sir Garfield Sobers, who smashed an unbeaten 365 against Pakistan in 1958. Lara eclipsed this record in the fifth Test against England at St John's. Here is how the match unfolded.

West Indies West Indies' innings was duly powered by Lara

Batting first on a lively St John's track, West Indies lost openers Stuart Williams and Phil Simmons early on. Lara shared a 179-run stand with Jimmy Adam for the third wicket and then added 183 runs with Keith Arthurton. The hosts finished on 502/4 at stumps on Day 2. Batting on 320*, Lara needed 46 more runs on Day 3 to create history.

Record Lara reached the feat on Day 3

Interestingly, Lara reached the much-awaited landmark on Day 3 in the presence of Sobers. This was also Lara's first ever triple century in Test cricket. The southpaw was eventually dismissed on 375, having set a new bar in the longest format. He batted for a record 766 minutes, smashing as many as 45 fours. The hosts declared on 593/5.

Result The match was drawn on the final day

Notably, England were also bundled out for 593, riding on knocks of Robin Smith (175) and skipper Mike Atherton (135). Their innings were later bolstered by Jack Russell (62) and Chris Lewis (75*). West Indies batted for 24 overs in the second innings before the match was drawn. Besides, Lara Lara was named Player of the Match for his miraculous knock.

Information Lara dethroned Matthew Hayden in 2004