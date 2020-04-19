The snow map of PUBG or PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Vikendi, delivers an intense Battle Royale experience. Like other maps of the game, Vikendi is competitive as well. In order to win the chicken dinner here, gamers have to be smart about looting. In the same light, we present the best looting and landing locations in Vikendi.

Personal Two things to remember for Vikendi landing

First, Vikendi is a 6km by 6km map, meaning you can access almost all areas, irrespective of the flight path, if you time your landing well. The playzone shrinks in Vikendi start early, so if you land in offbeat locations, be mindful of the shrink.

Castle Castle seems to be the hottest landing spot in Vikendi

From the few rounds of gameplay, the Castle seems to be the hottest landing spot in Vikendi. Gear up for action as this place offers great loot. Further, it is easily defensible since it is surrounded by water on all sides. Suitable for solos, duos, and squads, the Castle also provides fantastic sniping opportunities, if players head to the walkway near the main tower.

Abbey If Castle is unsuitable, Abbey is the next best spot

If the action in Castle is unsuitable, then Abbey is the perfect hidden gem for you. We did not find too many players landing here, strangely, even though the place offers a pretty decent concentration of loot. More importantly, it is not spread out, so you can get equipped quickly and rush into battle. Notably, Abbey's loot might fall short to equip squads.

Hot Springs Hot Springs is good too, but loot insufficient for squads

A pretty decent dropping spot is the Hot Springs. There are two major houses and a couple of sheds for looting but squads might find the loot insufficient. Moreover, being away from the center of the map, players might have to rush back to the playzone. Nonetheless, its closeness to other looting locations like Cantra and Cement Factory makes this a strategic landing spot.

Goroka Targeting Goroka? Be ready to climb a vertical slope

Towards the center of Vikendi is Goroka, a high action town. However, the large town ensures players can grab adequate loot from a couple of houses, without having to comb the entire area. Furthermore, there is a hill nearby which is a sweet sniper's nest, provided you get the necessary gun and scope. However, you have to climb a vertical slope to access Goroka.

Cosmodrome Cosmodrome takes long time to loot, but worth a shot