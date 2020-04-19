All sport activities including football is facing uncertainty amid the coronavirus pandemic. With this postponement, the summer transfer window could also be affected. However, teams will still do their homework in terms of potential new arrivals and expected departures. On the same note, we look at the players, who are linked with a move to Manchester United.

Transfer window Nobody knows how the transfer window will shape up

At the moment, it is hard to say how will the transfer window shape up amid the financial crisis caused by the COVID-19. We might see less movements and increased swap deals. However, big clubs including United have identified the positions they want to fill. But will the heavyweights spend big in an inflated market? Clubs will need to chalk out their plans well.

Bellingham Jude Bellingham could be a suitable option for United

Birmingham City mid-fielder Jude Bellingham has been identified as one of the brightest young talents in world football. The 16-year-old has made 35 first-team appearances and is on United's radar. According to a report in Sky Sports, United are hopeful of signing the player and the idea will be to draft him into the senior squad. An exciting talent, Bellingham can grow at United.

Jadon Sancho Jadon Sancho is on United's wishlist

Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho has been rumored to make a move to Manchester United in the summer transfer window. Dortmund are believed to be asking €130m for Sancho and United are interested in getting a player of his profile. However, United need to be ready in order to spend this amount. Sancho is extremely quick, technically sound and makes intelligent moves to unsettle defenses.

Rodriguez What about James Rodriguez?

Earlier, it was reported that Real Madrid are ready to offer cash plus James Rodriguez to Manchester United for mid-fielder Paul Pogba. United were also believed to be interested in the Colombian. However, a report in Sky Sports suggests that Rodriguez isn't in Manchester United's list. United believe that there are better players out there in the market and Rodriguez isn't in the reckoning.

