All sport activities including football is facing uncertainty amid the coronavirus pandemic.
With this postponement, the summer transfer window could also be affected.
However, teams will still do their homework in terms of potential new arrivals and expected departures.
On the same note, we look at the players, who are linked with a move to Manchester United.
Transfer window
Nobody knows how the transfer window will shape up
At the moment, it is hard to say how will the transfer window shape up amid the financial crisis caused by the COVID-19.
We might see less movements and increased swap deals.
However, big clubs including United have identified the positions they want to fill.
But will the heavyweights spend big in an inflated market?
Clubs will need to chalk out their plans well.
Bellingham
Jude Bellingham could be a suitable option for United
Birmingham City mid-fielder Jude Bellingham has been identified as one of the brightest young talents in world football.
The 16-year-old has made 35 first-team appearances and is on United's radar.
According to a report in Sky Sports, United are hopeful of signing the player and the idea will be to draft him into the senior squad.
An exciting talent, Bellingham can grow at United.
Jadon Sancho
Jadon Sancho is on United's wishlist
Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho has been rumored to make a move to Manchester United in the summer transfer window.
Dortmund are believed to be asking €130m for Sancho and United are interested in getting a player of his profile.
However, United need to be ready in order to spend this amount.
Sancho is extremely quick, technically sound and makes intelligent moves to unsettle defenses.
Rodriguez
What about James Rodriguez?
Earlier, it was reported that Real Madrid are ready to offer cash plus James Rodriguez to Manchester United for mid-fielder Paul Pogba.
United were also believed to be interested in the Colombian.
However, a report in Sky Sports suggests that Rodriguez isn't in Manchester United's list.
United believe that there are better players out there in the market and Rodriguez isn't in the reckoning.
Harry Kane
Will United spend £200m on Harry Kane?
It was reported that Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy could sanction the sale of Harry Kane to the Red Devils this summer.
According to a report in The Mail, United have to pay an amount of £200m if they want to land Kane.
However, United have options in attack and although Kane seems to be a mouth-watering option, required funds could be an issue.