-
14 years ago on this day, former Australian fast bowler Jason Gillespie stunned the world by scoring a double century against Bangladesh in Chattogram.
Gillespie had achieved the feat on Day 4 of the second Test.
With this knock, the Aussie pacer went on to script several records.
We take you back memory lane and look at this innings.
-
Gillespie
Gillespie came and blunted Bangladesh
-
Gillespie came in as a night-watchman on Day 1 after Australia bundled out Bangladesh for 197.
Matthew Hayden was dismissed just before the close of play and as a result, Gillespie strode out to the middle.
He went on to amass 201* from 425 deliveries, hitting 26 fours and two sixes.
Gillespie shared a 320-run stand for the fourth wicket alongside Michael Hussey (182).
-
Gillespie records
Gillespie part of these records after an emphatic display
-
Gillespie and Hussey's 320-run stand is still the highest for any wicket in Test matches between Australia and Bangladesh.
Gillespie is the only double centurion in Australia-Bangladesh Test cricket.
The fast bowler and Hussey helped Australia get to 581/4 declared in the Chattogram Test.
It is still the highest total in Australia-Bangladesh Test cricket.
Gillespie has also registered the highest score by a night-watchman.
-
2nd Test
How did the second Test pan out?
-
Bangladesh were bowled out for 197 on Day 1. Gillespie picked up three scalps, alongside spin duo of Shane Warne and Stuart MacGill.
Australia replied strongly and piled up 581/4.
Besides the heroics of Gillespie and Hussey, Phil Jaques (66) and Ricky Ponting (52) contributed immensely.
In the second innings, Bangladesh scored 304/10.
Warne claimed a fifer.
-
Birthday
Gillespie celebrates his birthday, turns 45 today
-
Meanwhile, today is Jason Gillespie's birthday and the former Aussie star turned 45 years old.
The right-arm pacer thanked fans for the wishes on Twitter.
"Hi everyone- really appreciate all the birthday messages. My apologies if I don't reply to everyone. Means a lot. Stay safe," tweeted Gillespie.
The ICC paid tribute to the bowler as well on the social media site.
-
Information
A look at Gillespie's Test career
-
In 71 Tests, Gillespie claimed 259 scalps at an average of 26.13. With the bat, he amassed 1,218 runs at 18.73. Besides the double ton, he also registered two fifties.
-
Twitter Post
Happy Birthday Gillespie!
-