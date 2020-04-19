-
After sealing consecutive Premier League titles in 2006-07 and 2007-08 respectively, Manchester United completed a hat-trick in 2008-09.
This was the second occasion where the club won three successive EPL titles.
This was also their 11th Premier League honor.
The Red Devils finished above Liverpool and Chelsea.
We take you back memory lane and present the statistical analysis of the 2008-09 season.
Champions
Premier League: United win 11th league honor
Man United won the trophy after collecting 90 points from 38 matches.
They went on to concede the joint-lowest goals that season (24).
The club also accounted for the joint-second best goal difference (+44).
They scored the 68 goals that season alongside Chelsea and Arsenal.
United registered 28 wins, 6 draws and 4 losses.
Liverpool and Chelsea finished with 86 and 83 points respectively.
Individual stats
Notable individual stats of the 2008-09 season
Chelsea's Nicolas Anelka scored the most goals that season (19).
He finished one above Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo (18).
Frank Lampard and Arsenal's Robin van Persie dominated the show in terms of assists (10 each).
Man United goal-keeper Edwin van der Sar (21) amounted for the most clean sheets ahead of three-time Golden Glove winner, Pepe Reina (20).
Teams
2008-09 Premier League season: Top and relegated teams
Man United, Liverpool and Chelsea qualified for the Champions League group stage.
Arsenal qualified for the Champions League play-off round.
Everton and Aston Villa earned places in the Europa League play-off round.
Meanwhile, Fulham qualified for the Europa League third qualifying round.
The likes of Newcastle, Middlesbrough and West Brom were relegated to the Football League Championship.
Season awards
Premier League season awards: The list of winners
Manchester United's Nemanja Vidic bagged the Premier League Player of the Year.
Liverpool's Steven Gerrard pocketed the FWA Footballer of the Year.
Ryan Giggs won the PFA Players' Player of the Year.
Ashley Young bagged the PFA Young Player of the Year.
Sir Alex Ferguson won the Premier League Manager of the Season.
Anelka won the Golden Boot, whereas, Edwin won the Golden Glove.