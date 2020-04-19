Last updated on Apr 19 2020, 02:07 pm
Written by Parth Dhall
Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar voiced his opinion on Rohit Sharma's exclusion from the 2020 edition of Wisden Cricketers' Almanack.
In a column for Mid-Day, Gavaskar wrote that Rohit will not be bothered with this decision.
He also called Wisden's choices 'biased' towards performances in England.
His statement comes after the former Indian batsman VVS Laxman expressed his disappointment with the snub.
Here is more.
"Rohit is not going to lose sleep over it. All that he is concerned about is winning games for the country and getting those delightful thumps on the back and hair ruffled by team-mates in appreciation of their effort," Gavaskar wrote.
Rohit Sharma led Team India's successful campaign in the World Cup 2019, having finished as the leading run-scorer.
He scored 648 runs in nine matches at an average of 81 and slammed as many as five tons.
The year 2019 also saw Rohit returning to Test cricket, this time as an opener.
In six Test innings, the 32-year-old tallied 556 runs at 92.66.
Here is the full list of awards as per the Wisden Cricketers' Almanack 2020 edition.
Cricketers of the Year: Jofra Archer, Pat Cummins, Simon Harmer Marnus Labuschagne, Ellyse Perry.
Leading Cricket in the World: Ben Stokes.
Leading Woman Cricket in the World: Ellyse Perry.
Leading T20 Cricketer in the World: Andre Russell.
Gavaskar took a jibe at Wisden for only taking into account the performances in England.
"A player could get thousands of runs and hundreds of wickets but if that hasn't happened in England, then he still won't be in the list," he wrote
He added, "Since that has been the case for so long, why should anyone even give the publication any importance."
Earlier, the former Indian batsman VVS Laxman asserted that he was surprised to see the list without Rohit's name.
"I think anyone who follows the game of cricket will be surprised and shocked not to see Rohit Sharma's name in those five players list. World Cup is bigger than Ashes. I am really shocked and surprised by this announcement from Wisden," Laxman said.
