Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar voiced his opinion on Rohit Sharma's exclusion from the 2020 edition of Wisden Cricketers' Almanack. In a column for Mid-Day, Gavaskar wrote that Rohit will not be bothered with this decision. He also called Wisden's choices 'biased' towards performances in England. His statement comes after the former Indian batsman VVS Laxman expressed his disappointment with the snub. Here is more.

Quote Rohit will not be concerned with this exclusion: Gavaskar

"Rohit is not going to lose sleep over it. All that he is concerned about is winning games for the country and getting those delightful thumps on the back and hair ruffled by team-mates in appreciation of their effort," Gavaskar wrote.

Rohit Sharma Rohit Sharma was in sublime form across formats

Rohit Sharma led Team India's successful campaign in the World Cup 2019, having finished as the leading run-scorer. He scored 648 runs in nine matches at an average of 81 and slammed as many as five tons. The year 2019 also saw Rohit returning to Test cricket, this time as an opener. In six Test innings, the 32-year-old tallied 556 runs at 92.66.

List Wisden Cricketers' Almanack awards

Here is the full list of awards as per the Wisden Cricketers' Almanack 2020 edition. Cricketers of the Year: Jofra Archer, Pat Cummins, Simon Harmer Marnus Labuschagne, Ellyse Perry. Leading Cricket in the World: Ben Stokes. Leading Woman Cricket in the World: Ellyse Perry. Leading T20 Cricketer in the World: Andre Russell.

Performance Gavaskar terms Wisden as biased

Gavaskar took a jibe at Wisden for only taking into account the performances in England. "A player could get thousands of runs and hundreds of wickets but if that hasn't happened in England, then he still won't be in the list," he wrote He added, "Since that has been the case for so long, why should anyone even give the publication any importance."

