After winning the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals haven't quite managed to maintain the desired level. The side also missed two seasons of the IPL after being suspended. They returned back in 2018. Besides one title, RR have reached the playoffs thrice. Here is the complete statistical analysis of RR.

Batting records Ajinkya Rahane boasts of the major records with the bat

Ajinkya Rahane has scored the most runs for RR in IPL (2,810). Rahane has also registered the most fifties by a RR player (17). Rahane and former RR sensation Shane Watson have scored the most IPL tons for the franchise (2). Rahane has recorded the highest individual score (105*). Jos Buttler boasts of the best average (47.72).

Rahane, Faulkner Rahane and Faulkner dominate the show in a single edition

Rahane has recorded the most runs for the side in a single edition of the IPL. He scored 560 runs in IPL 2012. Meanwhile, Buttler, who accounted for 548 runs in IPL 2018, topped the billing for RR that season. In terms of bowling, James Faulkner accounted for the most scalps in IPL 2013 (28). He finished as the second-highest wicket-taker that season.

Bowling records RR's top bowling records

Siddharth Trivedi has accounted for the most wickets for the franchise. Trivedi claimed 65 scalps at 29.29 in 76 matches. Sohail Tanvir holds the record for best bowling figures in an IPL match for RR (6/14). Faulkner has the most five-wicket hauls for RR in the tourney (2). Johan Botha (6.85) boasts of the best economy-rate.

Stats Notable stats of RR in the IPL

RR's highest score in the IPL is 223/5 against CSK in the 2010 edition. Their lowest score in the tournament came against RCB in 2009 (58). RCB's largest victory have come against Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2008 (105 runs). The side has breached the 200-run mark on seven occasions. They have scored below 100 on four occasions.

Other records Other crucial records of RR in IPL