Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh feels every captain has a favorite player and for MS Dhoni, it was none other than Suresh Raina. The southpaw recalled an incident from the 2011 Cricket World Cup to suggest how Dhoni backed Raina in the Indian cricket team. Raina went on to feature in two World Cups. Here's more on the same.

Dilemma How a selection dilemma unfolded during the 2011 World Cup?

Yuvraj remembered how Dhoni faced selection dilemma when he had to choose two out of Yusuf Pathan, Raina and himself in the playing XI during the 2011 World Cup. In the end, all three players made the playing XI, however, Yusuf was dropped from the playing XI mid-tournament. Yuvraj played an important role in helping the team bag the title.

Backing Mahi really backed Raina at that time: Yuvi

Yuvi claimed Dhoni backed Raina at that time. "Suresh Raina had a lot of support then, because MS used to back him. Every captain has a favourite player and I think Mahi really backed Raina at that time," Yuvraj said told 'SportsTak'. Yuvi also highlighted how him and Pathan was doing well at that time, besides Raina wasn't in good touch.

Form Yuvi says his form helped him regain a place

"Yusuf Pathan was also performing well at that time and even I was doing well and was also picking wickets. And Raina was not in a good touch then," he said. "They did not have a left-arm spinner at that time and I was picking wickets so they did not have any choice," he added.

Trio How did Raina perform in 2011 WC?

Raina, who wasn't in form back during the 2011 World Cup, went on to feature in just four games at the business end of the tournament. He scored four against West Indies in a group match, before getting useful scores of 34* and 36* in the quarter-final and semi-final matches respectively. He didn't get to bat in the final against Sri Lanka.

