Indian pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been out of action lately, owing to his hernia injury. Although the 30-year-old recently featured in India's domestic T20 tournament DY Patil Cup, international cricket still awaits his comeback. Bhuvneshwar, who underwent his hernia operation, hasn't played international cricket since December 2019. Let us have a look at his incredible journey in the game so far.

First-class Bhuvneshwar made his First-class debut in 2007

A conventional swing bowler, Bhuvneshwar Kumar burst on to domestic cricket in 2007. He made his first-class debut for Uttar Pradesh in a Ranji Trophy match against Bengal, having snapped up three wickets. His propensity to swing the new ball both ways grabbed quite a few eyeballs. He also showed his proficiency with the bat after smashing a 253-ball 128 in Duleep Trophy 2012-13.

Do you know? Bhuvneshwar dismissed Sachin Tendulkar in 2008 Ranji Trophy finals

Bhuvneshwar made headlines when he dismissed Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar for a duck in the 2008-09 Ranji Trophy finals. He became the only Indian bowler to have dismissed the batting maestro on duck in First-class cricket (domestic).

Dream debut A perfect start to his international career

The wiry bowler from UP knocked on the doors of Team India in 2012, making waves in domestic cricket. Rightly so, he was handed his international debut in a high-profile Indo-Pak T20I clash at Bengaluru. He scalped his maiden international wicket in his very first over with a perfect in-swinging delivery. Although India lost the match, Bhuvneshwar finished on an astounding 9/3.

Success Bhuvneshwar became India's strike-bowler across formats

Bhuvneshwar soon became the linchpin of bowling attack across all three formats for India. Team India rode on his penchant for making early inroads in the opposition's batting line-up. Furthermore, the Indian side discovered a mainstay overseas fast bowler in the form of Bhuvneshwar. He laid the foundation of India's 2014 Lord's victory by taking a six-wicket haul in the first innings.

Pace Bhuvneswar Kumar worked on increasing his pace

Bhuvneshwar lacked pace in the early half of his career. However, he worked his fingers to bones to produce some extra miles during the nets sessions. As a result, his immaculate line and length benefited India at the death in limited-overs format. In the 2018 South African tour, Bhuvneshwar gave a run for money to the Proteas batsman, notching around 140 KPH consistently.

Selection Bhuvneshwar bore the brunt of his limitations

Following the completion of Champions Trophy, the Indian selectors faced a problem of plenty in the bowling department. With Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav already at the disposal, Bhuvneshwar was the least quickest of all. He missed quite a few Tests wherein conditions did not support his bowling. His international career took a toll after the 2018 South African tour.

2018 India missed Bhuvneshwar's presence in the Centurion Test

Bhuvneshwar was dropped in the second Test against South Africa even after he took five wickets and scored 38 runs in the series opener. He was brought back for the controversial Johannesburg Test, which India won by 63 runs. In the impeding three-T20I series, he claimed seven scalps. Besides, he aggravated a lower-back injury during the England ODI series, later that year.

Injuries Bhuvneshwar has been stumbling due to subsequent injuries

Injuries played a massive role in stalling his career as he ended up missing the England Test series. Following his rehabilitation, Bhuvneshwar made a terrific comeback in the 2018 Asia Cup. Despite missing out on Test selection, he was among the wickets in the Australia and New Zealand away series. Another injury (hamstring) ruled him out of the 2019 World Cup.

T20 World Cup A national comeback on the cards?