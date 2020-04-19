Former Indian wicket-keeper Ajay Ratra has completed an introductory level coaching course with Cricket Australia amid countrywide lockdown. Ratra, who has worked with the Indian women's team and coached Assam in the recently concluded domestic season, cleared seven modules to obtain the certification. While the 38-year-old is already a BCCI-certified Level 2 coach, he is aiming to clear Level 3. Here is more.

Eligibility Ratra is planning to apply for higher-level courses

Ratra revealed that he is now eligible to apply for Cricket Australia's higher-level courses. "Now, I am eligible for Cricket Australia's higher level courses. I plan to go for them but right now the priority is to clear Level 3 at BCCI," he said. He added, "The BCCI has a very robust structure in place and that is why it keeps producing world-class players."

Quote Ratra describes how he took up the course

"In 2017, BCCI and Cricket Australia had jointly conducted a course and it was about to expire. That was to be renewed and alongside that I thought to go with this Cricket Australia course. It was an online course with seven modules," Ratra told PTI.

Cricket Australia Ratra talks about Cricket Australia's modules

Ratra opened up on Cricket Australia's modules wherein the coaches let players discover their own way. "With CA, what I found interesting in one of the modules was they want the coaches to tell their players what to do but not how to do it. They want the players to figure out their own way and then coaches can help them further," he stated.

