The 2002 NatWest series victory in England marked the beginning of India's golden period under Sourav Ganguly. Following a blistering chase, the then-Indian skipper gave it back to England by celebrating mercilessly at the famous Lord's balcony. Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who starred in the match along with Mohammad Kaif, revealed that he also removed his jersey alongside Ganguly. Here is more.

Quote 'Nobody noticed my act', says Yuvraj

"I had removed my shirt but I was wearing another t-shirt underneath because it was cold in England. Nobody noticed it so I was saved," he said in a recent Instagram live session with India Today.

Match India sealed a historic victory at Lord's

Batting first, the hosts racked up 325/5 at the end of 50 overs, riding on knocks of Marcus Trescothick (109) and Nasser Hussain (115). India were off to a brilliant start, but eventually reduced to 5-146. Yuvraj Singh (69) and Mohammad Kaif (87*) added 121 for the sixth wicket before the former was removed. Kaif guided India to victory in the 48th over.

Sachin Tendulkar England started the celebration after Sachin's wicket

Yuvraj described how England started celebrating after taking the priceless wicket of Sachin Tendulkar. "We were pretty down after England made 325. Back then targets like that used to be very difficult to chase," he said. He added, "We got a good start but when Sachin Tendulkar got out I remember England players started celebrating like they had won the match."

Mohammad Kaif It was the best knock of his career: Yuvraj Singh