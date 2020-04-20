PUBG Mobile is one of the most tactically intense Battle Royale games and the competition is getting tougher with an increase in the game's popularity. This is most evidently understood in the 4 by 4 Sanhok map, where winning the coveted chicken dinner is getting harder each day. However, here are five easy tips that beginners can follow to win chicken dinner in Sanhok.

Tip 1 Avoid travelling through too much water in the game

Sanhok is a jungle rain-forest map and comprises of three islands separated by water. During the course of the game, players are bound to come to situations where they have to cross water bodies. We suggest taking a roundabout route, since being in water slows you down and opens you up to enemy fire from campers who might be waiting on the shores nearby.

Tip 2 Land near the plane route in the map

One of the best things about Sanhok is the high density of loot since the game encourages fast-paced action. As a result, you should land quickly in locations near the plane's route and get geared up. In Sanhok, it is safer to stay inside the playzone, than to arrive late, since campers might lie waiting in the tall grass to take out stragglers.

Tip 3 Camp at the edges of the safezone

Speaking of campers in tall grass, this brings us to our next tip. One of the easiest ways to rack up kills in the game is to go prone and wait in the grass at the edges of the playzone. You will inevitably find some players rushing to enter the zone. Take them out easily on your way to winning the chicken dinner.

Tip 4 Wear all the green you have before entering the match

One of the most noticeable things about the Sanhok map is excessive greenery. Therefore, to blend in better with your surroundings, it is advisable to wear green clothing, so it acts as a kind of camouflage. Just change your dress from the inventory before landing in Sanhok. It takes no effort on your part but makes it difficult for enemies to spot you in-game.

Tip 5 Stick to assault rifles and submachine guns